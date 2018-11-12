Weather: Monday, November 12th

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 5 to 11 m
ph becoming west in the morning.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 9 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.
