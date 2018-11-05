Weather: Monday, November 5th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.