Weather: Monday, November 5th

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
