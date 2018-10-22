Latest

Weather: Monday, October 22nd

TOPICS:

October 22, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Weather: Monday, October 22nd"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.