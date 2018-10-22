Weather: Monday, October 22nd

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
