Weather: Monday, October 22nd

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.