Weather: Saturday, November 10th

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
