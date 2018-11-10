Weather: Saturday, November 10th

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.