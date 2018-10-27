Weather: Saturday, October 27th

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.