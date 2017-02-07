Weather Service Extends High Wind Warning Until 5:00 Pm Wednesday

From the National Weather Service in Riverton. The High Wind Warning for Sweetwater County area has been extended to 5:00 pm Wednesday.

Very strong westerly winds will continue tonight and Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected just before sunrise Wednesday morning. Winds will be West to southwest winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph will be common. At 3:53 pm the Rock Springs Airport measured a wind gust of 59 mph.

IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Extreme blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles especially along north to south orientated highways. Travel along Interstate 80 will be impacted by these strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.