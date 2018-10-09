Weather Service Increases Possible Snow Accumulations Totals Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Riverton is now saying that we could receive more area snow accumulations than previously forecast. In addition to the snow, officials are calling for slippery road conditions, including the morning commute on Wednesday. Some reductions to visibility is also likely as winds could be gusting to 30 mph causing patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. tonight until noon on Wednesday for The Rock Springs/Green River area, along with Flaming Gorge. The weather services is now saying that the Rock Springs/Green River River area may receive two to four inches of snow with localized totals of six inches. The Flaming Gorge area can expect the same totals.

Eastern Sweetwater County, including Wamsutter, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight tonight until noon Wednesday. That area can expect two to three inches of snow with localized amounts near five inches.

South Lincoln County can expect three to six inches of accumulation with Kemmerer and the east slope of Bear River Divide possibly getting up to eight inches of snow accumulation. South Lincoln County is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening until noon, Wednesday.