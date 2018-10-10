Weather Service Says Winter Advisiory Still In Effect Until Noon Today

The National Weather Service in Riverton is still calling for a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County and the surrounding areas until noon today.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches with localized amounts of up to five to six inches are expected. South Lincoln County could get between six and eight inches of accumulations.

Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, some reductions to visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.