Weather Statement From The National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming. For: Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County:

A cold front will continue to sweep east across Sweetwater County this morning. A period of 1 to 3 hours of snowfall, possibly heavy at times, is expected along and behind the cold front this morning. Most of the snow should exit Sweetwater County by noon.

A quick inch of snow could accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. However roads, including Interstate 80, could briefly become slick during bursts of heavier snow. Visibility in the snow could quickly lower to under a half mile. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected, making it a blustery, chilly spring day. Also lightweight and high profile vehicles should be especially cautious if traveling across Sweetwater County today due to a slight risk of a blowover especially on north to south oriented roadway