Weather: Sunday, November 11th Veteran’s Day

Veterans Day Sunday – A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.