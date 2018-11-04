Weather: Sunday, November 4th

Today – Snow before 11 am, then rain and snow between 11 am and 1 pm, then rain likely after 1 pm. High near 42. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.