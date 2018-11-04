Weather: Sunday, November 4th

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Snow before 11 am, then rain and snow between 11 am and 1 pm, then rain likely after 1 pm. High near 42. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
