Weather: Sunday, October 21st

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
