Weather: Sunday, October 21st

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.