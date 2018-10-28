Weather: Sunday, October 28th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.