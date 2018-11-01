Weather: Thursday, November 1st

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of rain before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.