Weather: Thursday, November 8th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.