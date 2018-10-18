Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Widespread frost between 8 am and 10 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Be the first to comment on "Weather: Thursday, October 18th"