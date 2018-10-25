Weather: Thursday, October 25th

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.