Weather: Tuesday, November 6th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.