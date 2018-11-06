Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Isolated snow showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Be the first to comment on "Weather: Tuesday, November 6th"