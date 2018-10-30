Weather: Tuesday, October 30th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11 am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.
