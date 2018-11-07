Weather: Wednesday, November 7th

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River weather seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 35.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42.
