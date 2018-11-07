Weather: Wednesday, November 7th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.