Weather: Wednesday, October 24th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday – Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
