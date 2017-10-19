Wedgewood Sentenced In Motorcycle Gang Robbery

A Rock Springs man was sentenced today for his involvement in a robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related.

Matthew Wedgewood, 40, was sentenced today by 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James. Wedgewood previously pleaded guilty to charges of felony Accessory to Robbery, and misdemeanor Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang. A charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery was dropped.

Wedgewood and two other men were charged in an incident which occurred on April 10, 2017 in which the three members of the Sons of Silence attacked a man from the Bad 7’s and took his cut—the vest bearing the Bad 7 patch.

Per a plea agreement, Wedgewood was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of six to ten years with five years of supervised probation for the accessory charge. He was also sentenced to a one year suspended jail sentence for the intimidation charge with all but 30 days of the term suspended. Wedgewood received credit for two days served.

Wedgewood was also ordered to pay a total of $1,468.19 in fines, fees, and restitution.

Judge James said while she supports clubs of various kinds, it changes when things cross the line the way things did in this case. She also took issue with arguments over whether or not the group should be called a “gang” or a “club.”

“I think this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard of,” Judge James said during sentencing. “It just seems so juvenile.”

Judge James asked Wedgewood how he feels about the situation now.

“Not a great decision, ma’am,” he told her referring to his actions.

Wedgewood is the second of three men charged in the case to be sentenced.

Nicholas Hanson, 34 of Rock Springs, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges. On October 5th, he received the same sentence as Wedgewood with credit for four days served.

Cory Rutherford, 40 of Rock Springs, previously pleaded guilty to Robbery and Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang. A charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery was dropped.

Per a plea agreement, Rutherford is expected to receive a suspended eight to ten year prison sentence with five years of supervised probation for the robbery charge. For the intimidation charge, he’s expected to receive a one year jail term with all but 60 days suspended.

A sentencing date for Rutherford has not yet been set.