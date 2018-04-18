Wednesday, April 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 10 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.