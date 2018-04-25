Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Be the first to comment on "Wednesday, April 25th Sweetwater County Weather"