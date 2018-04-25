Wednesday, April 25th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.