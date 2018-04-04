Wednesday, April 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
