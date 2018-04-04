Wednesday, April 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.