Wednesday, June 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.