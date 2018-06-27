Wednesday, June 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
