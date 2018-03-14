Wednesday, March 14th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 4 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.