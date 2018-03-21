Wednesday, March 21st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of rain showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.