Wednesday, March 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday –Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.