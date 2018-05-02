Wednesday, May 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 8 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 1 am, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.