Wednesday, May 9th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.