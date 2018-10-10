Wednesday, October 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9 am. Areas of freezing fog before 10 am. High near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow between 8 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.