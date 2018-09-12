Wednesday, September 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
