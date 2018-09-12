Wednesday, September 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.