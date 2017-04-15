The Weekend Fishing Report

With the warmer weather many fisherman are hitting the Flaming Gorge in pursuit of that monster lake trout. I was able to find an up to date fishing report for the Flaming Gorge as well as the Green River below the dam.

Recent reports are showing that the surface temperature on the lake is between 40-45 degrees. And all boat ramps on the Gorge are ice free. Below is a report from the Flaming Gorge Country website.

Kokanee Salmon- Fishing picks up when the water temperature warms into the 50s, but when located, some Kokanee are being caught while vertical jigging with spoons and also by trolling close to the surface.

Rainbow Trout- Great fishing. In the Canyon, fishing is good along the shore using bait or casting small jigs and spinners. Marabou jigs (Zig Jigs) in earth tone colors are a good otioin in shallow or deep water. IIf fishing from a boat, try casting jigs near creek inlets and shallow points. If fishing from shore, cast parallel to the shoreline, let the bait sink some, and slowly retrieve with occasional jigging strokes. When you catch one, there are likely more. Trolling can be productive near the surface (10-20 ft) using pop gear and a worm, spoons, or even small crankbaits. Pinch down barbs for quick release.

Lake Trout- Fair to Good fishing. Recent reports have been spotty due to few angler reports. Anglers are catching smaller lake trout (pups) while jigging in 50-70 ft of water near main channel points and ridges. Fish may be easily located suspended above the bottom using a sonar or fish finder. Try dropping a white or glow-n the-dark tube jig or jigging spoon, tipped with sucker/chub meat. Gulp minnows also work well. Also try trolling crankbaits behind planer boards near the shoreline, early and late in the day.

Smallmouth Bass- Extremely difficult to catch until temps reach the 50s.

Burbot- Fair Fishing. Few reports since the ice started retreating. Boaterscan still look for burbot on rocky points and shorelines in 10-40 ft of water. The best activity will be found at night using glow-in-the-dark lures like Yamamoto grubs, Radical Glow tubes, Maniac Cutterbugs, and Northland Buckshot spoons. Tip the lure with sucker/chub meat, recharge glow frequently, and jug the presentation a couple inches from the bottom.

The river below the dam is flowing at a steady 8600.

Dry Flies- Blue Winged Olives have become more prolific over the past few days. Dry fly fishing has been good with BWO duns and cripples.

Nymph Fishing- Nymph fishing has been good using eggs or worms trailed by midge patterns. Note, that with the high water, heavier rigs are a necessity when fishing from a boat. Wade fishermen should look for suspended fish in back eddies.

Streamer Fishing has remained productive. Black and Ginger have become go to colors.

