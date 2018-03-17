Weekly Fishing Report: March 17, 2018

Conditions are changing rapidly. As of Feb. 24, ice was reported down to the Pipeline, with limited ice near Antelope Flat and in Linwood Bay. Ice at the Confluence is 10.5 inches thick, and it increases as you move further up the reservoir. Ice south of the Confluence is still thin. All launches are iced-in — with the exceptions of Lucerne, Mustang Ridge and Cedar Springs — but those may still be snow covered. Ice thickness at Buckboard is reported to be three to four inches thick.



Lake trout: You’ll find fair to good fishing from the boat and uplake through the ice. Anglers are catching some small lake trout while trolling or jigging in 50 to 80 feet of water near the main channel points and ridges. You can locate fish above the bottom using a fish finder. Vertically jig a 1/4- to 3/8-ounce white or glow-n-the-dark tube jig or jigging spoon (Northland Buckshot), and tip your lure with sucker/chub meat. Troll spoons like Williams Wablers, Northland Forage Minnows, and #3 Needlefish to target aggressive young lake trout. Gulp minnows and blade baits (Sebile Vibrato) can also work really well.

Kokanee salmon: Anglers are catching some kokanee while trolling 10 to 15 feet on dodgers and squids. Use planer boards to get the offering away from the boat.

Rainbow trout: Anglers report excellent fishing from the shoreline and from boats. A boat is essential to access most of the lower reservoir; however, there is shore fishing near the Dam Point Visitor Center and boat ramps. Fish are shallow and cruising the shoreline, especially in the backs of canyons. Marabou jigs are very effective in earth tones and 1/4-ounce weights.

Smallmouth bass: Fishing is slow, and the bass will be only the occasional catch until spring. Earthtone-colored jigs that mimic crayfish — their primary forage — are the best option.



Burbot: Target burbot on rocky points and shorelines in 10 to 40 feet of water at night. Use glow-in-the-dark lures like Yamamoto grubs, Radical Glow tubes, Maniac Cutterbugs and Northland Buckshot spoons. Tip your lure with sucker/chub meat, recharge the glow frequently, and jig the presentation a couple of inches from the bottom. During recent tournaments, anglers had the most success on the ice while fishing further up the river arms, and from boats that were south of Buckboard Marina.

Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam

Good

Flows: 1700 during most of the day, bumping up in the late afternoon.

Hatches: BWO’s, Midges

Dry Flies– There are pods of risers in back eddies and near the edge. Natural BWO’s are 14-16. Midges will vary in size. Try using large midge clusters with a trailing BWO or Midge emereger. The fish are spooky and tough to catch at this point.

Nymph Fishing– Zebra midges, wd40’s and small gray soft hackles are great imitations behind an attractor. BWO’s are emerging in the early afternoon. Fish should be located in slow water.

Streamer Fishing has remained productive. Lighter colors such as ginger or natural have produced well, especially in low light. Look for fish in slow water in varying depths.