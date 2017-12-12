All West Communications Drops AMC In Sweetwater County

Many residents in Sweetwater County were surprised on Sunday when they attempted to watch the mid-season finale of a popular show only to find their cable provider no longer offered the channel.

All West Communications, formerly Sweetwater Cable, recently dropped the channel AMC from their lineup. With the mid-season finale of ‘The Walking Dead’ airing on Sunday, many customers noticed the change for the first time as they attempted to tune into the popular show.

Bridget Watkins, Vice President of Marketing for All West Communications, said the November 1st bill notified customers that the channel would be dropped beginning December 1st. While the channel was intended to be removed from the lineup at the beginning of the month, it appears AMC was not actually pulled until several days later.

Watkins says All West Communications often uses the message areas on bills to inform customers about changes which may impact them, and encourages customers to check their bills for such announcements.

An All West Communications bill obtained by Wyo4News shows information on the change located on the back of the bill under the “FCC Community Identifiers” section.

The decision to pull the channel centered around an increased cost for offering AMC. Watkins said the original agreement between Sweetwater Cable and AMC was made at a time when AMC only offered one channel. Since that time, however, AMC requires carriers to provide channels from other owned networks. Additionally, they require cable providers to place those channels in the tiers required by AMC and do not allow that aspect to be determined by the cable company.

While All West Communications was hopeful that they could extend the AMC agreement as it stood, Watkins said the network would not allow the agreement offering only the one channel.

“A few years ago All West Communications dropped AMC in our other service areas because they were going to require carriage of their other owned networks that would have resulted in a significant price increase for all customers. We have tried very hard to keep our TV prices stable, based on feedback from our customers, and at times this has meant we needed to remove channels,” said Watkins.

All West Communications also announced that they dropped the .tv channels from the additional HD tier, which cut that tier’s pricing in half.

All West Communications has added the Olympic Channel to their lineup as well.

The cost of the package which previously included AMC has not been impacted.

“There is certainly no perfect way to carry all the content that appeals to everyone and keep prices reasonable, so we try very hard to balance this. We try to maintain valuable content at a price that people are willing to pay,” said Watkins.

People are encouraged to visit www.tvonmyside.com for the latest information on network negotiations.