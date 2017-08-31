Western Releases 2017 Fall Catalog for Workforce Development and Community Education Classes

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College has announced the release of its Workforce Development and Community Educations Fall Catalog for 2017.

Workforce Development courses may be taken as credit or non-credit classes by students who wish to improve their workforce skills for immediate or improved employment. Fall classes include OSHA, PEC Safeland, Microsoft Access, Excel and Word, and professional development classes. Most courses can be customized for content, schedule or location to suite industry needs.

Two upcoming professional development events are Red Desert EMS Development Seminar on September 23, 2017-a seminar to provide recertification credits for EMS Community and Trust: A Teachable Leadership Skill on September 26 presented by Matt Melinkovich. Melinkovich brings a wealth of knowledge and business experience on the topics of efficiency, innovation, leadership, and trust.

Community Education classes are non-credit classes and activities provide personal growth opportunities for community members of all ages. These include a variety of classes, lectures, cultural activities and community development. Participants may take classes to develop new hobbies or learn about topics that strike an interest. Fall classes include Music & Movement class for toddlers, Tai Chi, French cooking class, Cookie and Cake decorating, Dog Obedience and many more. Community Education also offers opportunities to see Broadway Productions in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Fall Catalog for Workforce Development may be found online at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/services/workforce/. The Fall Catalog for Community Education may be found at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/services/community_education/classes.html

Registration is underway for Workforce Development and Community Education classes. For more information, or to register, call (307) 872-1326 for Workforce Development or (307) 872-1323 for Community Education.