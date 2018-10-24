Western To Host Annual Choices Event

Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual Choices event on Wednesday, November 7th from 9 pm to 2 pm on campus. The Welcome Session will be in the Theater. Registration begins at 9 am and the event starts at 9:30 am.

Choices is an opportunity for high school juniors, seniors and families to visit Western Wyoming Community College, attend information sessions on programs, degrees, tours, as well as meeting Western’s faculty and staff.

While on campus, attendees will choose to learn about one of seven groups of study: Performing Arts, Social Sciences (History and Education), Math and Sciences, Humanities, Business, Technology and Industry, and Health Sciences. They will also receive a free lunch.

Preregistration for this event is strongly encouraged, though students can also register upon arrival, starting at 9 am. To register online please visit: www.westernwyoming.edu/choices.

For more information or for inquiries, please contact the admissions department at (307) 382-1706 or email admissions@westernwyoming.edu.