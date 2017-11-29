Western Wyoming Beverages Aims To Feed The Hungry

Rock Springs, WY, – This holiday season Western Wyoming Beverages is not only aiming to quench your thirst, they’re also aiming to feed the hungry in Western Wyoming.

Western Wyoming Beverages and the Spicer Family Foundation have teamed up with non-profit The Pack Shack to pack 30,000 meals for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. On Saturday, December 8th WWB’s employees will set out to pack an unprecedented 30,000 meals to be distributed locally to those in need.

“We’ve seen firsthand what some of our local industries have gone through the last couple of years and felt that with the ever-increasing need at the Food Bank, our partnership in developing a sustainable meal source for the winter months is paramount. The added 30,000 meals to the Food Bank’s inventory should help to satisfy the need for quick easy nutrition for those in need.” – Bob Spicer, President and CEO, Western Wyoming Beverages

In Wyoming, 72,260 people struggle with hunger, 23,550 of them being children. That’s 1-in-8 people and 1-in-6 children in Wyoming don’t know where their next meal will come from. People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $38,980,000 more per year to meet their food needs. (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).

In addition to their Pack Shack event, Western Wyoming Beverages is giving shoppers and consumers an opportunity to get involved. On Thursday, December 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., employees of Western Wyoming Beverages will be outside of Smith’s locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Jackson and Evanston collecting food, health and hygiene donations for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Those who donate on their way out of the store will receive a complimentary Mountain Dew Holiday Brew or Pepsi can. Western Wyoming Beverages is calling it “Cans for Cans”.

“Knowing the need in the community, we saw a great opportunity for our team to come together and give back to Western Wyoming in a way we never have. Our team is going to pull together with over 120 volunteers to get together and pack 30,000 meals! The event is going to be a lot of fun for our employees and provide a lot of good for our community, something Western Wyoming Beverages has always taken great pride in, from the day we were started in 1970. We think our Cans for Cans event will give the community a great opportunity to add to our pot and make the impact even bigger!” – Sean Valentine, VP Sales and Marketing, Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 45 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships.

In 2016 Western Wyoming Beverages donated over $120,000 in local donations, sponsorships and community support. Western Wyoming Beverages’ food packing ‘Pack Shack’ event will be the launch of their new campaign ‘Western Wyoming Beverages Delivering a Better Wyoming’ and use of the hashtag #WWBSupports to continue and build upon their local community involvement.