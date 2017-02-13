Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda Available

The Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees will meet for their regular workshop and meeting on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The workshop begins at 6 p.m. in room 3071, and the meeting begins at 7:15 p.m. in room 3060.
The revised agenda is below. It is also available with links to meeting materials and documents at http://www.boarddocs.com/wy/wwcc/Board.nsf/Public.
Workshop Agenda (Workshop begins at 6:00 p.m. in room 3071)
- Workshop – Call to Order
- Master Plan Presentation and Discussion – Sheldon Flom
- Fees Discussion – Dr. Karla Leach
- Review Meeting Agenda
- Adjourn Workshop
Board Meeting- Call to Order (Board Meeting begins at 7:15 p.m.in room 3060)
- Approval of Agenda
- Additions and Deletions
- Reports
- Associated Student Government – Levi Larsen
- Paraprofessional Alliance – Adrienne Plemel & Jennifer Griffin
- WWCC Senate – Dr. Christine Garbett & Dr. Heather Pristash
- Registration and Records Annual Report – Kay Leum
- Humanities Annual Report – Dr. Christine Garbett
- Western Celebrations – Dr. Karla Leach
- Approval of Minutes
- Minutes of January 12, 2017 Meeting
- Financial Reports/Transactions
- Fund Accounts
- Recommended Action-Old Business
- None
- Recommended Action- Consent Agenda
- None
- Recommended Action-New Business
- Request for Early Contract Release, Marketing Coordinator – Dr. Philip Parnell
- Employment Contract, Head Volleyball Coach – Dr. Philip Parnell
- Employment Contract, Director of Nursing – Dr. Kim Farley
- Approval of Food Services Contract Meal Pricing – Sheldon Flom
- First Reading, Facility Use Policies – Dr. Karla Leach
- First Reading, Policy 7510B Revisions – Dr. Karla Leach
- Approval of Course Fees – Dr. Kim Farley
- Authorization to Solicit Requests for Qualifications, Physical Plant Project – Sheldon Flom
- Approval of Engineering Services Contract, Physical Plant – Sheldon Flom
- Authorization for Sole Source Purchase, HVAC Controls – Sheldon Flom
- Authorization to Solicit Bids, HVAC Parts – Sheldon Flom
- Approval of Housing Rates and Fees for FY2018 – Dustin Conover
- Approval of Increase for Swimming Pool Fees – Sheldon Flom
- Approval to Reopen Voluntary Early Retirement Application Period – Sheldon Flom
- ADDITION: Approval of FY2018 Student Fees – Dr. Philip Parnell
- Information and Updates
- Visiting Delegations
- Questions from Media/Public
- President/Staff
- Trustee Questions/Topics
- Topics for Future Workshop Agendas
- Executive Session
- Calendar of Future Events
- Adjournment
