Western Wyoming Community College Athletic Schedule: October 4-7, 2017

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams are both on the road this week as they travel to Cheyenne Wyoming, Sterling Colorado and Scottsbluff Nebraska.

The Mustangs first take on the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles in Cheyenne this afternoon. The Men’s game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and the Women follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Mustangs then travel to Sterling Colorado on Friday to take on the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen. The Women’s game kicks off at 2 p.m. and the Men follow at 4 p.m.

The Mustangs end their road trip in Scottsbluff Nebraska on Saturday as they face off against the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars. The Women get underway at 11 a.m. with the Men to follow at 1 p.m.

The Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball team is at home this week as they take on Snow College, Sheridan College, and Casper College.

The Mustangs begin their home stand tonight as they take on the Snow College Badgers. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gymnasium.

The Mustangs then take on the Sheridan College Generals on Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Rushmore Gymnasium.

The Mustangs end their home stand with the Casper College Thunderbirds on Saturday. Game time is set for 3 p.m. at Rushmore Gymnasium.