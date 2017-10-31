Western Wyoming Community College Athletics: October 30 – November 4, 2017

The Western Wyoming Community College Basketball teams begin regular season play this week while the Soccer Teams travel to and the Volleyball team is in Sheridan for the Region IX Tournament.

Volleyball

The Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball team travels to Sheridan this week to take part in the Region IX Tournament which begins on Wednesday November 1 and runs through Saturday November 4.

Basketball

The Western Wyoming Community College Basketball teams are both at home this week as they begin regular season play.

The Women’s Team begins play on Thursday as they take on the Bruins of Salt Lake Community College at 7 p.m. The Mustangs then take on the Lancers on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday against the Badgers of Snow College beginning at 2 p.m.

The Men’s Team begins play on Friday as they take on Impact Academy beginning at 7 p.m. The Mustangs then playlist to the Badgers of Snow College on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

Wrestling

The Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team will travel to the University of Wyoming this Saturday to participate in the Cowboy Open.