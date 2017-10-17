Western Wyoming Community College Athletics Schedule: October 16-21, 2017

Soccer

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s and Women’s Soccer team are back at it again this week as they head into the Quarterfinal Round of the Region IX Regionals. Location is still undetermined.

Volleyball

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball team will be on the road this week as they travel to both Miles Community College and Northwest College.

The Mustangs will travel to Miles City, Montana on Friday to take on the Pioneers of Miles Community College.

The Mustangs then travel to Powell, Wyoming on Saturday to take on the Trappers of Northwest College.

Basketball

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Men’s Basketball team is on the road this week as they travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to participate in the Salt Lake City Jamboree where they will play the College of Southern Idaho, Salt Lake Community College and Utah State University-Eastern.