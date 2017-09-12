Latest

Western Wyoming Community College Athletics Schedule: September 11-September 16

September 12, 2017

Here is this weeks schedule for Western Wyoming Community College Athletics:

1st Bank June

Men’s Soccer

9/13 Mustangs VS Laramie County Community College 2 p.m. (Cross Roads Park)

9/15 Mustangs VS Western Nebraska Community College 5:30 p.m. (Rock Springs High School)

9/16 Mustangs VS Northeastern Junior College 6 p.m. (Rock Springs High School)

 

Women’s Soccer

9/13 Mustangs VS Laramie County Community College 4:30 p.m. (Cross Roads Park)

9/15 Mustangs VS Western Nebraska Community College 3 p.m. (Rock Springs High School)

9/16 Mustangs VS Northeastern Junior College 3:30 p.m. (Rock Springs High School)

Volleyball

Western Wyoming Mustangs Volleyball Team will be at the Wyobraska Tournament at Eastern Wyoming Community College In Torrington. Below is the schedule for the team at the tournament.

9/15 Garden City Community College 3 p.m.

9/15 Eastern Wyoming College 7 p.m.

9/16 Central College 10 a.m.

9/16 Miles Community College 2 p.m.

 

