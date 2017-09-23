Western Wyoming Community College Athletics Scores And Schedule

The Western Wyoming Community College Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams both had a home stand yesterday as they took on the Pronghorns from Gillette College.

The Mustangs Men’s Soccer team battled through the rain and cold to shut out the Pronghorns as they walked away with a 2-0 win.

The Mustangs Women fought through the rain and cold to defeat the Pronghorns 2-1.

The Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball team has improved their record to 5-9 with their win last night over the Pioneers of Miles Community College.

The Mustangs Women’s soccer team takes on the Trojans from Trinidad State College at 4 p.m.

Mustangs Volleyball takes the court today at 3 p.m. as they take on the Northwest College Trappers.