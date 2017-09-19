Western Wyoming Community College Athletics

Volleyball

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball team traveled to Western Nebraska this past Friday to take on the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars and were unable to come away with the win.

The Mustangs then traveled to Torrington to compete in the Wyobraska Tournament. In the four games the Mustangs played they were able to come away with the win in three of them. The Mustangs came home with the win over Garden City Community College, Eastern Wyoming Community College and Miles Community College.

They were unable to defeat Colorado Northwestern.

The Mustangs are at home this week when they take Pioneers of Miles Community College on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Trappers of Northwest College on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Soccer

The Western Wyoming Community College Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams travel to Powell this Wednesday, September 20 to take on the Trappers of Northwest College.

The Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams are at home on the Friday to take on the Pronghorns. Men’s game begins at 3 p.m. and Women’s begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.

Mustang Women’s Soccer take on the Trinidad College Trojans at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rock Springs High School.