Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball Defeats Little Big Horn College 107-54

Wester Wyoming Community College Mustangs mens Basketball team defeated Little Big Horn College 107-54 in todays game.

David Thornton was the Mustangs leading scorer in todays game with 23 points and 6 rebounds.

When asked about todays game Mustangs Head Coach Ryan Orton said that he”felt that they (Little Big Horn College) did a great job in influencing how the game was played in the first twenty minutes of the game” and that after challenging his team at half time “that we came out and did a much better job of defending. And when we defend, everything else falls into place for us.”

The Mustangs next home game will be January 26,2017 at Rushmore Gymnasium against Northwest College. Tip off will be at 7:30 pm.