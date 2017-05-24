Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball To Host Summer Basketball Camp

The Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball coaches will host a summer basketball camp this summer for boys in 1st through 8th grades on June 12-15 and July 31- August 3 at the Western Wyoming Community College Gym.

The camp consist of two age divisions per day with the first age group open for boys in 1st through 4th grades and the second age group open to boys in 5th through 8th grades.

The Mustang Basketball Coaching staff will challenge and excite the youth as they learn from them and the other instructors at the camp. The Western Wyoming Community College Gym floor, home to the Mustangs, will provide the perfect environment for the youth to develop their skills, learn proper basketball fundamentals and learn team play.

For more information, contact WWCC Mens Basketball Coach Ryan Orton at (307) 382-1857 or by email at rorton@westernwyoming.edu.