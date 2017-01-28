Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Defeats Sheridan College Generals 72-63

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs defeated the Generals of Sheridan College today 72-63.

The Mustangs faced a tough opponent in the Sheridan College Generals, with both teams playing strong both offensively and defensively. The Mustangs were able to hold off the Generals for the 72-63 win.



Mustangs Sophomores Tyrell Isaacs and Callum Lawson were the two top scores for the team each scoring 17 points with 1 rebound a piece.

The Mustangs host the Casper College Thunderbirds on February 11, 2017 at 4:00pm.